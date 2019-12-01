|
|
Roger L. Frazier
April 12, 1949-November 22, 2019
Roger was born in Seattle, Washington to Floyd and Lola Frazier and grew up in Kirkland, Washington. He attended and graduated from Lake Washington High School where he excelled in football and was a teammate and coach's favorite. After high school, Roger enlisted in the Navy and served on an ammunition ship during the Vietnam era. His nickname in the Navy was "Badger" for his intense energy during missions though his shipmates acknowledged that he never directed hostile energy toward them but was always ready with encouragement. After completing his service in the military, Roger dedicated twenty plus years to coaching youth sports on the Eastside, including his daughters' teams. He spent most of his adult life in the Seattle area and fathered three children with Susan Frazier. He later married Diane Frazier and spent 20 years enjoying their relationship.
Roger is survived by his daughters Jennifer Dary (Tyler) and Sarah Frazier and his son Kyle Frazier as well as Jennifer's children Ashlyn and Aiden and Diane Frazier and her daughters Heather Hopkins and Kristen Gallagher.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held on December 8th at 3:00 pm at the home of Jennifer and Tyler Dary in Maple Valley.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019