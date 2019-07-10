Roger Matthew Bean



September 27, 1957 ~ June 4, 2019



Roger's enthusiasm for life was unparalleled. Whether he was riding his Harley, skiing, spending time with family and friends, umping, golfing or seeking his next adventure, he embraced life. His sense of humor was contagious, his laugh infectious and his story telling, legendary.



Born in Seattle to June and Darwin Bean, Roger was raised in Shoreline with his 3 sisters. He graduated from Shoreline High in 1975.



Working with his dad from a young age, Roger was instilled with a work ethic that would last his entire life. In 1977 he became a proud member of Local 302, retiring from JR Hayes in 2017.



Roger and his late wife, Kim, raised their 2 children in Snohomish. Weekends were filled with soccer and baseball, proudly coaching both kids teams. His love for skiing ensured that the family spent a lot of time together, from one mountain to another. Roger was a member of the Crystal Mountain ski patrol for 33 years.



Love struck again for Roger in 2013, when he met his future wife, Becky. They were married in January of 2017. Tragically, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma less than a month later. Roger was a warrior and met his disease head on. Living by the motto: "Life is meant to be lived, no regrets." Roger and Becky had a lot of life in their years together, traveling to 15 states and 13 countries. The highlight was taking their 4 kids to Tanzania on safari, then traveling to Rwanda to trek the gorillas.



Survived by his mother June Bean, his loving wife Becky Bjorback, daughter Paige, son Darwin and stepsons, Mac and Blake Armstrong. Also his sisters Gayle, Karen and Lou Ann, their husbands and many nieces and nephews.



Thank you to all the people who made Roger's last 27 months so filled with love and memories.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Crystal Mountain Volunteer Ski Patrol, attn Reid Nelson, 230 NW 40th St, Seattle, WA 98107



There will be a Celebration of Life at Populuxe Brewing in Ballard on July 27, 2019 from 2-5. Published in The Seattle Times on July 10, 2019