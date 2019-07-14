Roger Phillip Lennon



Our beloved Roger passed away on June 16th 2019 in his longtime loved home at the age of 85. Roger Lennon was born on April 27th 1934 to Flora Fishback and Edward Lennon in Fairbanks, MI. In 1941, Roger's family moved and was then raised in Seattle, WA. Roger graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. He began working variety of jobs a butcher then a book binder foreman. Roger was drafted on Valentine's Day assigned to navy aircraft carrier The Randolph CVA 15. He spent two years overseas and returned with stories he shared. His favorite was when he purchased black 1957 Austin Healey convertible and had it shipped back on the carrier to the US. Roger had always enjoyed owning variety of cars over his life time.



Roger was a hard working, self motivate man and it paid off when he opened his first tavern in late 60's called The Inn Crowd Tavern. He later added Leny's, Duffy's, 74th Street, and Northgate Tavern. Roger later focused on owning properties in Fremont. He enjoyed working with his hands. When not working he enjoyed taking naps, being in the sun, reading, fishing, hunting, staying at his beach house, and being with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him! Roger is survived by his daughter Michelle Linnabary, (Todd), granddaughter Megan, sister Robyn Ward, girlfriend Dora Marrow, her son David.



Roger's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 4th 2019 from 1pm to 4pm held at the Ballard Elks #827 - 6411 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle WA 98117 Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019