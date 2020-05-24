Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Chess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Truman Chess


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Truman Chess Obituary
Roger Truman Chess

Roger, son of Ronald Chess and Helen Chess Ellenbogen, was born January 18, 1943 and died May 15, 2020. Roger grew up in Magnolia, attended Queen Anne High and University of Washington. He was a securities broker for most of his career. His passions included family, friends, business relationships and local sports. Roger is survived by brother Stephen Chess (Diana), nephew Richard Chess, step-sister Elizabeth Welch (Don), step-nieces Valeria Saeedi (Neema) and Jennie Ellenbogen (Chad), step-nephew Daniel Ellenbogen and many cousins.

A private burial was held last week. Donations can be made to organizations of your choice. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -