Roger Truman Chess
Roger, son of Ronald Chess and Helen Chess Ellenbogen, was born January 18, 1943 and died May 15, 2020. Roger grew up in Magnolia, attended Queen Anne High and University of Washington. He was a securities broker for most of his career. His passions included family, friends, business relationships and local sports. Roger is survived by brother Stephen Chess (Diana), nephew Richard Chess, step-sister Elizabeth Welch (Don), step-nieces Valeria Saeedi (Neema) and Jennie Ellenbogen (Chad), step-nephew Daniel Ellenbogen and many cousins.
A private burial was held last week. Donations can be made to organizations of your choice. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020