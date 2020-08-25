Roger William Walsh
Roger William Walsh, 82, passed away peacefully at home August 2, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born July 15, 1938 in Seattle, Wa. son of the late William E. & Winifred B. Walsh.
Roger graduated from Highline High School in 1956 where he met his future wife at the age of 16. He started his business career at age 19 as sole proprietor of Walsh's Shell Service in Burien, Wa. and served the public at that location for 30 years. He then built and was sole proprietor of Covington Tire and Service Center until his retirement.
Roger was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He treasured the time he had with his wife and children as he led them on "pushing the envelope" adventures. He was an avid sportsman, loved hunting with his dogs, tripping with family and friends, hiking and just being outdoors. He was passionate about flying, securing his private pilot's license allowing him to follow that dream. He loved anything to do with motors. His excursions with flying, snowmobiling & fishing in Alaska continued throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda; his 3 children; Michael and his wife Martha of San Francisco Ca, Jeffrey and his wife Melanie of Burien Wa. and his daughter Wendy of Forks Wa; his 2 grandchildren Emma of Everett, Wa and Sean of Burien, Wa.
Tribute from Wendy:
"My dad passed away early this morning at the age of 82 after a long chronic illness. He fought every last minute because his family meant the world to him. Most of all, he did not want to leave my mom and told her so every day. He was a good, hard-working dad who relished telling big stories and dreamed of big adventures. We never wanted for anything. He will forever live in our hearts. We love you, Dad. "
Roger's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
