Roland Frank Marsh
Roland Frank Marsh (Rolly) was born February 5, 1936 in Puyallup, Washington to Frank & Shirley Marsh. Roland passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 in Renton, Washington of cancer, surrounded by his loved ones.
Roland attended Firgrove Elementary School. Roland Graduated from Puyallup High School in 1954. He worked at Summit /Pierce County Fire Dept district 9 where he worked his way from a volunteer Fire Fighter to acting Chief. He was a member of Renton Fish and Game Club.
Roland is preceded in death by wife Patricia Marsh and ex-wife Barbara. He leaves his children Karri, Blain, Karice, (Tom), & Molly (Jeff). Grandchildren Jason Marsh(Shannon), Kristina (Mike), Kelly (Casey), Barbara and 2 great-grandsons. Step-children the Roe's Ed (Denise), Cynthia (John Collins), Rick (Janet), Robert (June), Steven (Christine). Step-grandchildren Jennifer, Jeff, Sean, Kevin, Daniel, Stephani, Jaymi & 4 step-great grandchildren.
In memory of Roland(Rolly) there
will be a pot luck held Aug. 24 at
11:30am at Light House Baptist
Church 1222 Bronson Way N. Renton, WA
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019