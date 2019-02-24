Home

Roland Harper Obituary
Roland Harper

Roland died peacefully on February 16, 2019. Born in Seattle, on September 10, 1931, he is survived by Carol (Friend) Harper, his wife of 62 years; his three children, Bill Harper, Steve Harper and Sue Frederick; and his eight grandchildren.

He was known for his curiosity and passion for new ideas and for his love and care for his family.

A Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be hosted at St. Michael's Episcopal Church,

Issaquah, WA, on March 9 at 2 PM.

Friends are invited to view a

fuller remembrance at the online

guestbook: www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
