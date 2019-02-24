|
|
Roland Harper
Roland died peacefully on February 16, 2019. Born in Seattle, on September 10, 1931, he is survived by Carol (Friend) Harper, his wife of 62 years; his three children, Bill Harper, Steve Harper and Sue Frederick; and his eight grandchildren.
He was known for his curiosity and passion for new ideas and for his love and care for his family.
A Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be hosted at St. Michael's Episcopal Church,
Issaquah, WA, on March 9 at 2 PM.
Friends are invited to view a
fuller remembrance at the online
guestbook: www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019