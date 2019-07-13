Roland Lee Hjorth



December 9, 1935 ~ May 6, 2019



Roland Lee Hjorth, the middle child of Esther and Christian Oswald, was born December 9, 1935, on a farm near Wisner, Nebraska. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1953 and the University of Nebraska, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1957. He spent a Fulbright scholarship in Heidelberg, Germany and attended NYU on a Root Tilden Scholarship, graduating Order of the Coif (1961). He began his career at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York.



In 1964, he joined the faculty of the University of Washington. During a visiting professorship to NYU in 1969, he met Mary Byrne, a young legal secretary from Ireland. They married and returned to Seattle, where they created a life together and had one daughter.



His career at UW lasted over 45 years, in roles from Associate Professor to Dean Emeritus, teaching his last class in 2012. His favorite years were from 1995-2001, when he served as Dean. He suffered a major brain hemorrhage in 2013, but recovered with the support of his wife and family.



He is preceded in death by his spouse, Mary Byrne Hjorth, in 2015 and his brother Ebbert Hjorth in 2016. Survivors include his daughter, Heather Byrne Hjorth, and his sister Darlene Bowers, of Wayne, Nebraska. A memorial will be held at the University of Washington School of Law on Saturday, July 13th at 1:00 PM. Published in The Seattle Times on July 13, 2019