|
|
Rolf Ernst Schrader
Rolf Ernst Schrader passed quietly January 18, 2020, at 94 years old. Born in Syke, Germany April 9, 1925, Rolf enjoyed sharing stories of his fascinating life with all who spent time with him.
Rolf grew up in Neuhaus, Germany. A soldier at 17 years old, the memories of WWll remained with him throughout life. After earning a Diary Degree, he boarded the ship Seven Seas in 1955 immigrating first to Winnipeg, Canada then to New York City.
Rolf married Irma in 1956 and both became citizens of the United States. After moving to Seattle, Washington to raise two children, they lived in Medina where Irma passed in 2009.
In 2015, Rolf moved one last time to Snoqualmie, Washington living next to his daughter. Papi enjoyed his time here watching elk and rabbits pass by the house.
Rolf will be laid to rest in Hechthausen, Germany where Irma is also buried.
Rolf is survived by his daughter Anna, son Mark, son-in-law David, grandsons Johann, Jakob, Justin, Joseph, and two great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020