Rolf Eskelund
Rolf died peacefully at home on
September 17, 2019.
He was born on March 18, 1920, onboard Canadian Pacific's SS Empress of Japan on it's way to Japan. Four years later the family moved to Shanghai where his father, Arne Hjarup Eskelund, established an import-export business. They left for Denmark in 1949 when the Communist Revolution took place.
When Rolf was 10 years old his Swedish mother, Anna Karolina Gren Eskelund, brought him to Denmark and enrolled him in Herlufsholm Kostskole, a boarding school for boys founded in 1565. After graduation in 1938, he enrolled at the University of Copenhagen. In 1940 the Nazis occupied Denmark and Rolf decided to leave for Sweden, where he had relatives. They lent him money and he flew to Moscow, took the Trans Siberian Railway and eventually ended up in Shanghai. Rolf left Shanghai in 1948 and sailed for the United States. He worked for several pharmaceutical companies in the business and marketing departments, such as Alza and Syntex in Mexico and Hong Kong, Otsuka Company in Japan, and Pfizer in Chile. In 1989 Rolf founded ASEPCO in Mountain View, California. The company manufactured high quality stainless steel valves and equipment for the aseptic processing in the biotechnology industry.
A voracious reader and avid tennis player since age 9, Rolf played doubles three times a week at the Menlo Park Country Club, where he was a member for many years, until age 90 when he tore a shoulder ligament.
Rolf leaves his wife Irene, his step children Nils Levine and wife Anya of San Francisco, Cornelia Granath of Pacific Palisades, California and Stephanie Haughey of San Francisco. His daughters Victoria Eskelund and Alexandra Eskelund Leinss pre-deceased him as did his stepdaughter Astrid Levine. He also leaves his grandchildren Taelor Leinss and Edward A. Leinss III and step-grandson Torsten Levine.
The family wishes to thank Providence Hospice for their incredible care and compassion. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019