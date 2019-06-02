Resources More Obituaries for Ron Mamiya Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ron Allan Mamiya

1949 ~ 2019



At the age of 70, Ron Mamiya died from cancer on May 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He stayed strong, hopeful, and positive throughout his battle with prostate cancer, even up until the last days.



Born in 1949 to Yoshi and George Mamiya, Ron was the eldest of 3 sons. He was born and raised in Seattle. Ron grew up on Beacon Hill, attended Franklin High School, University of Washington, and Gonzaga University, where he earned his law degree in 1976. Ron went into private practice in Seattle and was appointed as a Municipal Court Judge in 1980. He served as a judge until his retirement in 2010. He also served on several appointed commissions for 20+ years in Seattle.



Ron was passionate about his community and worked hard to make it better. His legacy will live on by all the ways he improved the community: participating in the National Council for Japanese Americans Redress in 1988; becoming an expert in the issue of language translation in court and has written "Selected Cases on Legal Interpreting" for the American Bar Association. Ron is a former delegate to Japan for the Japanese American Leadership Delegate Program, and served as a member of the Court Interpreter Commission. Ron also participated in the development of the Community Court Program, implemented in 2005. He was passionate about this program as a way to keep repeat offenders of non-violent petty crimes out of jail, and focused on alternate ways for offenders to clean up the city and serve the community. This was a proven program, which resulted in less repeaters. It has been widely implemented in various courts.



Ron had many passions in life, including golfing, fishing, Tengu Fishing Club, football (both watching and coaching at Roosevelt High School), his dogs, eating delicious food, organizing countless events in the Japanese-American community, and spending time with his friends and family in Seattle and Whidbey Island. Ron cared so greatly for his family, friends, and his community.



Ron is survived by his mother, Yoshi Mamiya; his brothers, Guy and Rick Mamiya; sister-in-law, Linda Mamiya; his sons Matt Mamiya, Tyler Mamiya; daughter-in-laws,Lucy Mamiya



and Molly Mamiya; and his beloved granddaughter, Isabella. He is also survived by his former wife, Melanie Schafer, the mother of his children.



Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating his life at



Seattle Buddhist Church



1427 S. Main Seattle, WA 98144,



at 1 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



