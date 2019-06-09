Ron Schwehm



Ron Schwehm (Greatest Pops Ever) from Cle Elum, WA passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with his daughter, Jonna by his side. He was surrounded by family and friends just a few days before. Ron was born on July 23, 1932 to his parents Frank and Ruby Schwehm in Renton, WA. Ron leaves behind his daughters, Jonna Harlan (Rod Harlan), DeeDee Freidt (Blair Freidt) and Rhonda Schwehm, grandchildren, Desiree Headley (Greg Headley), Tiffany Harlan, Rod Jr. Harlan, Jonelle and Justin, great grandchildren, Ariana Cummins, Madison and Alyssa Headley. He is survived by his brother and sister in law Bernie and Delma Watkins, sister in law Sherry Watkins-Hook and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded by the love of his life, Myrna Schwehm. Golf was one of "Schwehmie's" greatest joys. The friends he made at Harbour Pointe Golf Club were also considered part of his family. He will be deeply missed by many.



We will be holding a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14th at 1:00 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 11817 Harbour



Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA 98275