Ronald A. Malaspino
September 29, 1943 - August 15, 2020
Ron passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He died from complications brought on from a stroke suffered in 2014. His family and friends were a constant presence throughout his long journey. He managed his health challenges with great courage and dignity.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Lucy Malaspino and brothers Mike Jr. and Robert.
Ron was born and raised on Beacon Hill where he graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961. After Graduation, he went directly into the Army National Guard. Upon returning from the Guard, he went to work for the Seattle Times. He later worked for the Seattle Water Department and Seattle City Light. He completed his public service career at the King County Water District 20, where he retired as General Manager after 42 years of service in 2005.
Ron was active in his community. He served on the school board for Our Lady of Lourdes School. He was an assistant coach for CYO basketball and served 20 plus years as Commissioner for the North Highline Fire District 11 of King County. He was well-liked and respected by all who knew him, both professionally and socially. His kindness and generosity were felt by all.
Ron was an avid fisherman and hunter. He especially enjoyed bird hunting with his partner and sidekick, Padre. Ron never went anywhere without his faithful and loyal companion.
Ron was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family was always first and foremost in his life. He loved spending time with all of them. He loved getting together for everything from dinner to camping trips, trips to Disneyland with all the grandchildren, and Hawaii for his granddaughter's wedding.
He is survived by his wife Diane of 57 years, daughters; Gina (Jerry) Patterson, DeAnne (Michael) Neudorfer, grandchildren; Kristin (James) Patterson, Connor Patterson, Megan Neudorfer, great- grandchildren; Dylan and Natalie Coomes. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces and extended family and friends.
At Ron's request, there will be no formal services. Remembrances can be made to the St. Martin de Pores Men's Shelter or a charity of your choice
