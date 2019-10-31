Home

Ronald Alan Weinstein

Ronald Alan Weinstein, age 78,

beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully at his home in Kirkland, Washington on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Ron was born in Astoria, Oregon on March 19, 1941. He is survived by his wife Devorah, his daughter Jill, his grandchildren Joshua (& Haley) Sloan, Simon (& Brenda) Florentino-Weinstein, and Jordan Sloan, his brothers Gary (and Carolyn) Weinstein and Stuart (and Lee) Weinstein, as well as numerous family members and dear friends who will miss him immeasurably. Ron was predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Marc Sloan.

Ron was a force of nature. He touched so many people's lives in so many ways. He was an outstanding mentor, a wise advisor, a generous benefactor and a true and authentic friend. Whether out on the golf course, enjoying Las Vegas with his family, or sharing a cigar on the balcony, Ron's spark and sense of humor was unparalleled; he was always ready with a joke and made people smile every day. He was a natural connector, making friends out of strangers everywhere he went. Ron was known for his deep and consistent generosity with family, friends, and a wide range of organizations with which he was always involved. Ron's passing will leave an empty space in the lives of so many people.

The funeral will be held at

Herzl Memorial Park at

Noon on November 1.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite cause in Ron's name would be appropriate and appreciated.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
