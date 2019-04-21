Ronald C. Thompson



Ronald C. Thompson, 83, passed away peacefully, March 23, 2019, in Shoreline, Washington after a long illness. He was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, and devoted pastor.



He was born October 4, 1935 in Seattle, Washington. His family lived in Poulsbo, and eventually moved to Edmonds, Washington where he graduated from Edmonds High School. He attended the University of Washington where he earned a bachelors degree in science and went on to achieve a degree in divinity and a doctorate in ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary.



Ron married Janet Peterson, his high school sweetheart, in 1958, and they moved to California to attend school. Upon graduation he worked for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship with university students on numerous college campuses during the turbulent 1960's. In 1971, he was called to be the pastor for university students at First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley where he was ordained and served for many years. In retirement, Ron and Janet moved to Seattle where he worked part-time at First Presbyterian Church, helped care for his grandchildren, hosted a small group Bible study, and built houses through Habitat for Humanity.



Ron dedicated his life worshipping God, caring for others, and sharing God's love to all those he knew. He was passionate about connecting people with the church through developing strong relationships and leading small groups. He was committed to helping those in need by building supportive communities, participating in East Bay Rotary and building low income homes.



He is survived by his children, Susan Thompson Geiduschek (Jeremy), and Eric Thompson (Stacey); and three grandchildren, A. Max Geiduschek, Emma Geiduschek, and CaitlinGrace Thompson.



A celebration of his life will be at First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley on August 16, 2019.



Memorial gifts in his name may be made to: Habitat for Humanity: http://www.habitat.org; Or Fuller Theological Seminary: http://www.fuller.edu/giving/ Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary