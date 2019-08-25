Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cairns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Ronald "Bryan" Cairns Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Ronald "Bryan" Cairns Ph.D. Obituary
Dr. Ronald 'Bryan' Cairns, PHD

Sept 3, 1933 - Aug 8, 2019

At the age of 86, Bryan Cairns passed peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was dearly loved by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Dorr, his daughters (Katie Boissoneault and Sarah McCain), and three grandchildren (Caroline and Matt Boissoneault, and Lauren McCain).

Please see a full obituary in the Mercer Island Reporter (to be published 8/28/19), online at www.mi-reporter.com/obituaries, or www.flintofts.com/obituary.

A Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 2:00pm at the Congregational Church on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now