|
|
Dr. Ronald 'Bryan' Cairns, PHD
Sept 3, 1933 - Aug 8, 2019
At the age of 86, Bryan Cairns passed peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was dearly loved by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Dorr, his daughters (Katie Boissoneault and Sarah McCain), and three grandchildren (Caroline and Matt Boissoneault, and Lauren McCain).
Please see a full obituary in the Mercer Island Reporter (to be published 8/28/19), online at www.mi-reporter.com/obituaries, or www.flintofts.com/obituary.
A Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 2:00pm at the Congregational Church on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019