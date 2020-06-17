Ronald Camillo Wiseman



Ronald Camillo Wiseman, 71, of Auburn, WA, passed away June 12th, 2020, after living 23 years with multiple sclerosis. He was born to Kenneth and Mary Wiseman in Seattle, WA. Ron graduated from Cleveland High School in 1967. He married Vicki Wiseman (Arnold) in 1975. Ron is survived his wife, Vicki, and three children, Aaron, Cara (Cathy) and Rachel (Noelle), his 4 siblings Cindy, Cathy (Art), Ken (Mary), and Larry (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.



Ron retired from Boeing after 26 years. He instilled a love of airplanes in his family. As a child, he witnessed "Tex" Johnson perform a Barrel Roll in a Boeing DASH 80 during Seafair of 1955. He was known as a handy man, able to fix anything around the house or on a car, having his own company "Ron's Fix It". He was also active with the local MS Society as a support group leader.



The viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 10am - 4pm at Mt View Cemetery in Lakewood WA. A grave side gathering for the burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 11:30am at Mt View Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Northwest Chapter.



