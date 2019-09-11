Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reset Church
1410 8th St
Marysville, WA
Ronald D Martin went to be with "The Man" upstairs on August 28, 2019. Ron served his country first in the Navy & then the Coastguard. Ron retired from the University of Washington after 30+ years of service first as a janitor & later as a parking guide.

Ron loved to fish, draw, spend time with his friends & show his '65 Chevelle & Goldwing motorcycles. But his true love was racing figure 8 cars.

Ron is survived by his children, Rob Clark, Chelli Shedd, & Shawna Riley, his seven grandkids, and six great grandkids.

The family would like you to join them for a celebration of life on Oct 19 from 10-1 at Reset Church at 1410 8th St, Marysville, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
