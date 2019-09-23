|
|
Ronald Douglas Foisy
Ronald Foisy, a long-time resident of Desert Hot Springs, California, died unexpectedly on September 14, 2019 at the age of 86.
Ron was born in Bremerton, Washington on August 30, 1933. He graduated in 1952 from Cleveland High School. He played collegiate baseball and basketball, was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi at his alma mater, Washington State University, and graduated in 1957. His Cougs team went to the College World Series in 1956, and he signed with the Seattle Rainiers that same year. He also served in the Army, Naval Reserve, and the Air Force ROTC. Later in life he moved to the California desert where he was content with playing golf, watching baseball and golf on TV and occasional visits to the casinos.
He is survived by his daughters, Kim Foisy Kuhl, Tracy Foisy and Carrie Foisy Forbush, his son-in-law Rod Kuhl, his grandchildren Allen Kuhl, Amanda Kuhl, Tucker Forbush and DeLaine Forbush, and his great grandchild Jaxon Forbush. He is predeceased by his parents, Armand and Mildred Foisy, and his brother, Richard Foisy.
Service will be held to honor his life on September 28th, 10am at Barton Family Funeral Service,
14000 Aurora Ave. N, Seattle, WA
98133, www.bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019