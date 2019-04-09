Ronald E. Beechner



1942 ~ 2019



Ronald Eugene Beechner was born in Wichita, KS on July 15, 1942 to Elton J. and Marjorie L. (Jordan) Beechner. Ron moved with his family to Washington in 1944 and graduated from Bothell HS in 1960. He attended U of W and Cal State LA, preparing for a career in business. His studies were interrupted 1962-1965 as he deployed to Europe with the U.S. Army. In succeeding years, Ron held responsible financial and management positions in the hospitality and global shipping industries, in the Southwest and later in Washington State. Over the past few years, living in Shoreline, Ron's health began to decline and he died March 21, 2019 in Seattle. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Hegarty of Sequim, nephews and nieces. Ron, his good nature, and his culinary skills, will be missed by his many friends and neighbors at Lake House. A private memorial service is planned.



