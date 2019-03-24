Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Shinkle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald E. Shinkle Obituary
Ronald E. Shinkle

Ronald E. Shinkle, 81, of Federal Way, Wa. passed away on December 7th, 2018 at the Seattle Veterans Hospital. He was born to Raymond Wesley Shinkle and Elsie Bernice Hickman on June 10, 1937, in Moscow, Idaho, and grew up in Moses Lake, Washington, and graduated class of 1956. He served our country in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother Elvin. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Theresa (son-in-law Michael) and Elizabeth Baxter, his granddaughters Tawnee Systad and Chloe Baxter, and a great-grandson, Kaiden Systad-Gish, and 3 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Military services to be April 12th at 1:30 PM at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington. Reception to be held April 13th, noon to 4pm at 6513 26th St NE, Tacoma Wa. 98422.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.