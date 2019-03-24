|
|
Ronald E. Shinkle
Ronald E. Shinkle, 81, of Federal Way, Wa. passed away on December 7th, 2018 at the Seattle Veterans Hospital. He was born to Raymond Wesley Shinkle and Elsie Bernice Hickman on June 10, 1937, in Moscow, Idaho, and grew up in Moses Lake, Washington, and graduated class of 1956. He served our country in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother Elvin. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Theresa (son-in-law Michael) and Elizabeth Baxter, his granddaughters Tawnee Systad and Chloe Baxter, and a great-grandson, Kaiden Systad-Gish, and 3 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Military services to be April 12th at 1:30 PM at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington. Reception to be held April 13th, noon to 4pm at 6513 26th St NE, Tacoma Wa. 98422.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019