Ronald Earl Bartels Obituary
Born 10/11/1933, Ron died 5/30/2019 as wife of 62 years Judy held his hand. His generous life included long stroke recovery. He served one year at the Coast Guard Academy. He earned a BA from Pamona College in Government and Economics and an MA in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. He served 38 years managing cities, 21 years mentoring local officials. He liked singing, travel, reading, and trains.

Surviving: Judy, siblings, Joyce (Don), and Dennis (Alice), kids, Bill (Laura), Andy (Aaren), Becky (Michael); grandkids Brett, Marissa, Nicholas, Hannah, Matthew, Ivy.

Service: Thurs., June 27, 10:00 am,

St John's Episcopal, Olympia.

Gifts to Panorama's library in Lacey, St John's, or charity.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 19 to June 20, 2019
