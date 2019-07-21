Ronald Fischer



Ronald Fischer was born in Portland, Oregon July 25, 1930 to Paul and Elizabeth Fischer. His family moved to Seattle early in his childhood. He grew up in West Seattle, attending Holy Rosary School and Seattle Prep High School (involved as a life-long alumni). He married Mary Catherine O'Day (d. August 31, 2016) on August 8, 1953; lived a few years on Capitol Hill before buying a home in the Greenwood area of Seattle where they lived 50+ years.



Ron and Mary had 6 children; Cathy (Tom), Mike (Katherine),



Karen (David), Kris, Laurie (Rob), Lisa (Kevin) which added 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren to the family. Ron was a life-long Seattle Firefighter joining the Department in 1954 and retiring as a Battalion Chief in 1983. Dad and Mom made life-long friends through the Fire Department (golfing, Travel Club) and for many years were snowbirds traveling and living in Yuma, Arizona for half the year. They were long time members at St. John's Catholic Church in Seattle. Dad will be missed tremendously and fondly remembered forever! Dad and Mom are reunited in heaven!



Services to be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Becks Tribute Center (405 5th Ave S Edmonds, WA); Rosary at 11 am; Funeral at 12 pm; with burial at 1:30 pm at Holyrood Cemetery (205 NE 205th St. Shoreline, WA).



Remembrances may be made to Evergreen Hospice or . Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019