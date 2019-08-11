|
Ronald (Ron) Fred Schwartz
Ronald Fred Schwartz, born in Youngstown, OH on 1/7/1955 died on 8/8/2019 after living with brain tumors since July 2018, son of Lewis Schwartz and Charlotte Scharf, both Jewish immigrants from Hungary, she a Holocaust survivor. He is survived by his husband of 16 years, the Rev'd Kevin Corbin Smith, a priest of the Episcopal Church, his niece Courtney and Kevin's nephew, Johnny Misheff as well as other nephews and dear cousins in Ohio, Hungary and Israel.
For 16 years, Ron was a professor of English and Philosophy at Pierce College at both Lakewood and Puyallup campuses and Joint Base Lewis-McCord. Previously, he taught theology at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma as well as business admin at CWU, Seattle. In the 1980s, he taught Business admin in Turlock, CA and was an economist in Philadelphia and taught at Colby College in Waterville, ME. He had a passion for inspiring students to knowledge, assisting them to mature intellectually into adulthood and teaching them to think critically about absolutely everything.
Ron earned a Ph.D. in literature and theology, (1998) and an MA and post-masters at King's College, London, UK, undergraduate of U of Chicago, 1978. He was also a proud graduate of Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, OH.
Ron had an overly keen intellect and love for all things academic and/or theological as well as a bizarre and keen sense of humor. He loved swimming, Zumba, and biking. At home, his love of world travel with Kevin, crumpets, tea and his teapot collection, teddy bears, film and pasta were legendry. His sweater collection took up two full closets. Saturday breakfast at the Varsity Inn in Wallingford was one of his greatest joys. Though an active Episcopalian, he never lost his respect for and identity with his Jewish heritage and the Faith in which he was raised. In the 1980 and '90s, he sang with the Seattle Men's Chorus where he made many treasured friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on the 17th of August, 2019 at 1:00pm at
St. Clement's Episcopal Church, Seattle, 1501 32nd Ave South, Seattle, 98144 (for directions: www.stclementseattle.org ) followed by interment of ashes in the Parish Memorial Garden. A VERY festive reception will follow at Ron's request. (He wanted us to party!)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clement's Church Memorial Fund, the YMCA where he loved to swim, or the .
Give thanks for a life well lived and loved and a heart as big as the sea.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019