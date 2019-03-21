|
|
Ronald G. KadEy
Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii
Former Richmond Beach resident Ronald Gordon Kadey united with the Lord on January 18, 2019. He was 76. Ron grew up in Aberdeen - a 1960 graduate of Weatherwax H.S. He earned a BA at the UW and began a long career as a Certified Public Accountant, working at several large Seattle companies. He eventually launched his own CPA firm, known as Ronald G. Kadey CPA. He and wife Peggy moved to Kauai in 2000 where he continued his practice and later retired.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George and Victoria (Bitar) Kadey. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; brother George Kadey, sister Sharon (Sam) Attal; children Brian and Roger (Erin) Kadey; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at the
North Seattle Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m: 13130 5th Ave.NE, Seattle, WA 98125.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019