Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
North Seattle Church of the Nazarene
13130 5th Ave.NE
Seattle, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kadey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Kadey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald G. Kadey Obituary
Ronald G. KadEy

Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii

Former Richmond Beach resident Ronald Gordon Kadey united with the Lord on January 18, 2019. He was 76. Ron grew up in Aberdeen - a 1960 graduate of Weatherwax H.S. He earned a BA at the UW and began a long career as a Certified Public Accountant, working at several large Seattle companies. He eventually launched his own CPA firm, known as Ronald G. Kadey CPA. He and wife Peggy moved to Kauai in 2000 where he continued his practice and later retired.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George and Victoria (Bitar) Kadey. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; brother George Kadey, sister Sharon (Sam) Attal; children Brian and Roger (Erin) Kadey; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at the

North Seattle Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m: 13130 5th Ave.NE, Seattle, WA 98125.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.