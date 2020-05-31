Ronald "Ron" G. McComb



Ron died on May 21, 2020, after an extended illness and its complications. He was born on Halloween, 1941, in Yakima, but lived most of his early years in Ephrata, WA. He graduated from Ephrata High school in 1960, then moved to Seattle, where he resided for the balance of his life, excepting only the years of his service in the Army (1st Cav. Div.). He was gravely wounded by heavy artillery during his tour in Viet Nam. Upon discharge, though designated 'fully disabled', he completed his BA in History at the Univ. of Washington ('69), followed by a Masters in Library Science ('71). Ron then joined the staff of Cornish College of the Arts, where he established and supervised its library, likewise its Liberal Studies program, both being preparatory for the College's gaining accreditation as a degree-granting institution, a process he oversaw. He retired from Cornish in 1999, after roughly a quarter century, but retained a lively interest in the school, as well as in local theatre, dance and music.



A bibliophile, a connoisseur of classical music, an avid theatre-goer, an epicure, and a world traveller, in all his great loves, Ron's palate was particular without affect or excess delicacy. Bearing scars both in and out from more than one conflict, he was unapologetic in his eccentricity, unrepentant in his independence of mind, confirmed in his opinions, and decided in his friendships. From Seattle to Odessa, from Istanbul to Beijing, the world's population of authentic anomalies have lost one of their tribe.



He was pre-deceased in 2016, by his long-time partner, Gene Coriell. And though he was an only child, and had no children of his own, he was a kind and generous 'brother' and 'uncle' to those of his brotherly cousins and their families: Leon and Judy Craig (Tobin, Jessica), Gary and Athene Craig (Katherine, Bethany, children of Nancy), all of whom loved him dearly, will miss him sadly, and will honor his memory faithfully.



A memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.



