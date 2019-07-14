Ronald Gunner



Ronald Ray Gunner passed away peacefully on June 29th 2019. He was born in Seattle on March 17th 1929, six minutes after his identical twin Donald. Mother Lillian raised Ron, Don and brother Arthur in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle. A true Seattle native, he graduated from Franklin High School and attended Seattle University before attending Massachusetts Marine Academy. Graduating from the academy, he began a very successful career, rising to Chief Engineer with American President Lines. As APL chief engineer on the ships President Grant and President Hoover he was recognized as one of the best and mentored many young upcoming engineers.



Ron was affectionately known to his family and friends as 'Uncle Ronnie' and after retiring from APL enjoyed a life by the water on the shores of Lake Sammamish. Survived by his brother Arthur, niece Lynn Boyle (Steve), nephew Jack Gunner (Cindy Clark), many grand nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend special heartfelt thanks for the help and caring from the very wonderful nurses and staff at Evergreen Hospice.



A private family memorial is being planned. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019