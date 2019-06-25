Home

Ronald Henry Maes

Ronald Henry Maes Obituary
Ronald Henry Maes

October 29, 1936 ~ June 24, 2019

Ronald Maes passed away with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife Carole and family.

Vigil is on Wednesday 6/26/2019 @ 7:00 pm. Memorial Mass is Thursday 6/27/2019 11:00 am.

BOTH at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church - West Seattle.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMA) or OLG Church.

For full obituary and guestbook visit: www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Ronald-Maes
Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019
