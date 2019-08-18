|
Ronald Howard Reeder
Ronald Reeder died August 12, 2019 in Mercer Island, Washington at the age of 79. He was born September 7, 1939 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Marvin and Daphene Reeder. The family lived in Tokyo, Japan from 1949 to 1955 with his parents serving as Seventh Day Adventist missionaries. During this time Ron began his life-long hobbies of photography and woodworking. After receiving a degree in Biochemistry from MIT he returned to Kyoto for a post-doctoral year, then joined the faculty of Carnegie Institute in Baltimore, MD. In 1978 he was recruited to join the faculty at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington, where he was a faculty member until retirement in 2002. In addition to his wife Judith Roan, Ron leaves behind his younger brother Theodore Reeder and his wife Kathleen, their three children, as well as, six grand-nieces.
At Ron's request there will not be a funeral service or memorial. Remembrances to Ron may be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center where he was a faculty member in the Basic Sciences Division for twenty four years. A special thanks to Evergreen Hospice for the loving care given during Ron's final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1100 Fairview Avenue North, P.O. Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109-1024.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019