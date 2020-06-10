Ronald James Buehler
05/25/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Ron, age 60, from Tukwila, Wa who passed away Monday May 25, 2020. Preceding him in death are sons Nick Buehler, Coulton McComb, grandson Bentley. He is survived by his son, Dustin Buehler of Selah, Wa., his siblings, Larry Buehler, Burien Wa, Donna (Buehler) Lenox, Colorado Springs, Co., Kimberly Mummert (Mark Fahey), Woodland, Wa. as well as 3 grandchildren (Caiden, Sophia, Coulton Jr.), numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We love you and will miss you "Charlie King Poop" !!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved