In loving memory of Ron, age 60, from Tukwila, Wa who passed away Monday May 25, 2020. Preceding him in death are sons Nick Buehler, Coulton McComb, grandson Bentley. He is survived by his son, Dustin Buehler of Selah, Wa., his siblings, Larry Buehler, Burien Wa, Donna (Buehler) Lenox, Colorado Springs, Co., Kimberly Mummert (Mark Fahey), Woodland, Wa. as well as 3 grandchildren (Caiden, Sophia, Coulton Jr.), numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

We love you and will miss you "Charlie King Poop" !!



