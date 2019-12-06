|
|
Ronald James Champoux
May 23, 1930 ~ November 23, 2019
Ronald J. Champoux, 89, died suddenly on 11/23/2019. He was born in 1930 in Grand Forks, N.D. and moved to Seattle with his parents and sister when he was 12. He attended grade school at Holy Rosary in West Seattle and graduated from West Seattle High and the U.W. with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He spent 6 years in the Air Force during the '50s. He was a long standing and proud employee of Boeing and had a passion for airplanes of all kinds. He built and collected model airplanes. He loved to travel and once toured Europe on a motorized bike and traveled through Australia & New Zealand in an R.V. Ron was a kind and generous man who donated to numerous non-profits. He was predeceased by his parents, Harvey & Dora Champoux and his traveling companion, Shirley Levine. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Marilyn Fischer, his nephews, John Fischer (Jackie), Robert Fischer (Sandra), nieces Deborah Whitcomb (Ty), Julie Metzger (Wally), Susan Gee (Roger) and numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery at 18600 SE 240th St. Kent, WA on Dec. 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Lea Hill Circle of Concern at 32049 - 109th Pl. SE Auburn, WA 98092
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019