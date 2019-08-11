|
Ronald James McConnel
Ron died peacefully at his
home on July 30, 2019, surrounded by his family, friends and cats. He was 80 years old.
Ron was born in Caldwell, ID, the only son of Forest and Eledes McConnel. Both his parents were from pioneering families and that self-reliant spirit would mark him throughout his life. From his early childhood on Alki beach to his boyhood in Anchorage, AK, Ron was always fascinated by the natural world and unexplained problems. He loved to fix broken machinery of any sort- and to blow things apart. For Ron, this was not a contradiction. He earned a joint degree in physics and chemistry from Pitzer College where he also became a skilled artistic glassblower. In his working career in scientific laboratories for Weyerhaeuser and Rocket Research, he developed novel approaches to a wide array of challenges. He held patents on a number of inventions ranging from a gas lens to focus a laser to cut lumber to a revolutionary helical gear mechanism for corrugating rolls. He was interested in developing non-polluting technology for small mines and held claims to two antimony mines in the Cascades. In his personal machine shop, he worked in stainless steel, developing innovative and useful house-hold objects of his own design.
A lifelong amateur entomologist and ecologist, Ron could be counted on to wade into any stream to check what insects were living beneath the rocks. He defined himself as a "water person." As a boy he cultivated a sea anemone garden, One of his best stories involved an epic battle with a giant Pacific octopus. An indefatigable fisherman, Ron always caught his own bait. He owned both sailboats and fishing boats all his life and could dock any boat. Ron spent much of his later years traveling the world with his wife. He never found a museum he didn't love. He also built a home for his wife on Decatur Island, designing his own system for draining the plumbing as well as a vehicle for transporting materials over challenging terrain.
The essence of a scientist, Ron maintained an open and inquiring mind even as he was overtaken by dementia. His efforts to communicate his love and to encourage his family to go forward were remarkable. In the face of daunting physical limitations, Ron insisted on going out and experiencing the world. And his sense of humor, always dark and dry, never failed him.
Ron is survived by his wife, Judith Warren, and two daughters, Crystal Culp and Margo Hadfield. He has four grandchildren, Lucas, Julian, Holly and Joey as well as six grandchildren.
We are bereft without him.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019