Ronald Jay Petelle

Ronald Jay Petelle Obituary
Ronald Jay Petelle

June 19, 1943 ~ October 19, 2019

Ron Petelle was born in Mount Vernon, Washington on June 19, 1943 and passed away at home on October 19, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna; and his children, Dawna (Mehrdad) Moini; Peter (Ilsa) Petelle; grandchildren; Ariana (George), Nick, Natasha, Mason and Sydney, siblings Brooke (Sherm) Stevens, Kirke (Donna) Anderson and many friends and relatives.

Services will be on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00 AM at Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
