|
|
Ronald John
MacMillan
Sept. 02, 1928 ~ Sept. 20, 2019
Born in Seattle and raised in Olympia, Ron attended Seattle U. where he met "the love of his life" Geneva. They raised their family on Capitol Hill as members of St. Joseph's Parish for 56 years. An avid reader, Ron was a loving husband, dedicated father and faithful friend.
Preceded in death by son Edward, Ron is survived by his wife Geneva and children, Tony (Laurie), Ron (Mary), Mary Ann, Bob (Joan), Judy, Thersa (Leigh), Molly (Jarett), daughter-in-law Deandra, 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Service is Oct. 2, 2019 at
Holy Rosary Parish, 630 7th Ave North, Edmonds , Wash.
Rosary at 10:30am, Mass at 11am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019