Ronald Joseph Abendroth



Ron was born in Seattle on September 24, 1955 and died on August 9, 2020. Ron spent the latter part of his life coping with declining health, displaying both humor and courage despite the pain and many difficulties.



Ron was raised in Ballard and attended both Ballard High and the school of hard knocks. He made many lifelong friends along the way, shout-out to the Gilman Gang. He made his living working with his hands becoming an accomplished finish carpenter. Favorite leisure time was spent camping, fishing and hunting.



Ron's parents Ray Abendroth and Kathi Judkins Abendroth preceded him in death, both 2011. He is survived by his two children, Kyle Abendroth (Kristen) and Lindsey Abendroth (David Groeneweg). Granddaughters Kailee and Kayla. Brothers Don Abendroth and Scott Abendroth and his sister, Susie Abendroth. Extended family includes many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Private graveside ceremony due to COVID19 restrictions.



Remembrances may be made to the Medic One Foundation.



