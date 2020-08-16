1/1
Ronald (Ron) Linebarger
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald (Ron) Linebarger

Ron Linebarger, 72, of Kent, WA passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 after a battle with brain cancer. Ron was born September 8, 1947 in Seattle, WA. Ron graduated from Highline High School in 1965, where he began dating his future wife, Sally. He attended the University of Washington, earning a bachelor's and master's degree in math education. Ron and Sally married in 1969 and moved to Kent to begin their teaching careers.

For 27 years, Ron taught high school math and physics at Kentridge and Kentwood High Schools. Countless students spoke highly of his thorough grasp of the subject matter, instructional skill, and infectious sense of humor. Ron transitioned to a second career in real estate, which he continued until his passing. Referrals and repeat business always came Ron's way due to his honesty and ability to successfully educate and guide his clients.

Ron loved the outdoor opportunities that the PNW offers: hiking, mountain climbing, skiing, tennis and running. He summited hundreds of peaks in Washington's Cascade and Olympic Mountains in his early adulthood. He ran six marathons among many other races. The tennis community was an important cornerstone of his life. He was an accomplished competitive tennis player, winning numerous USTA team events and tournaments.

Ron lived his life by making grand and ambitious plans, then carrying them out with confidence and skill. He was a very supportive and loving husband, father, and grandfather; a respected leader among his tennis, real estate, church and teaching communities; and an active member of Kent Lutheran Church. He will be deeply missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known him. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 51 years; two children, Tara and Kyle; and seven grandchildren. Donations in his memory can be made to Kent Lutheran Church or Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center. A memorial service will be held when friends and family can gather safely to celebrate his life and many accomplishments.

Sign Ron's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Ron was my teacher in high school math. I graduated from Kentridge High School in 1971. He taught us well with compassion and knowledge and humor. We knew each other also from church and other events. A truly wonderful person who always had a smile and positive attitude towards life. God bless Ron and his family
Sterr Gary
Friend
August 16, 2020
Ron and I had a lot in common, both math teachers in the Ken school district, both active in tennis. I saw Ron at the Boeing Tennis club about 6 months ago and he told me that he had cancer and not expected to live too long. I was shocked and saddened to hear that. i admired him for all of his accomplishments in his life. He was so talented in many areas.
Ed Hirota
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved