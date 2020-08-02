Ronald Madsen Heins



1937 ~ 2020



He passed gently on July 23, 2020 held in the arms of his loving wife, Dori. She called him Mac. Together they fought the ravage of Alzheimer's Disease that finally took him from a full life that he enjoyed and savored. From the time he was born, this red-head was a happy, cheerful, positive glass-half-full person who worked and played with equal vigor. He skied, built houses, was an avid hiker and backpacker, marketed lumber products, raised begonias and dahlias, served in the Coast Guard aboard the icebreaker North Wind, boated to all points of the Salish Sea, tended his yard with precision, developed and supervised construction of the ski resort 49 Degrees North, owned and operated two coffee houses and loved to yodel from a mountain top. He got great satisfaction from cleaning and polishing his cars and his boats that always looked like new. He loved popular music and was a carefree, untraditional dancer. You play the music and he'd tap his feet and sing. He and Dori sang the song You Are My Sunshine right up to the end. They were each other's sunshine.



Ron is the son of Loita and Delbert Heins, born to them in Seattle on a snowy winter morning. He went to Lincoln High School (Seattle) and was graduated from Bothell High School. He received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington. Ron had a strong sense of family, acquired from having the good fortune to live among and absorb the wisdom of his four grandparents and four aunts and uncles. Throughout his days he conveyed to others that there was good in this life. People were happy in his presence. His quick laugh and impish grin conveyed his joy of being alive and engaged with his life and the lives of those around him. He was a fine companion in all weathers. We who had the good fortune to be in his presence have been forever enriched.



He is survived by his deeply loving wife Dori, his brother and best friend Paul (Joyce), by his children Jeffery, Jackie (Carey) and Karen (Pappas) and their mother Nancy, and by Dori's children Tammy (Miell), Bart (Linda) and Mark Sloan along with a passel of grandchildren.



A celebration of Ron's life is planned for later this year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store