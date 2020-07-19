Ronald N. Main
Ron Main passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 25, 2020.
He was born August 14, 1946 in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1964, earned a BA degree in Urban and Regional Planning at Western Washington University, and did his graduate level studies in Public Administration at the University of Puget Sound. Ron also served honorably in the armed forces during the Vietnam war era.
In 1981, he began a lobbying career that would bring him success as an active and respected member of Olympia's capital community for nearly four decades. His first position was representing the citizens of King County, and in 1995 he created a government relations consultancy that has served both public and private-sector clients. Ron loved the legislative institution and process, the give-and-take of Olympia, and the challenge of developing strategies and building coalitions to effectively advocate on behalf of his clients. He worked on a wide range of land use, transportation and public facilities financing issues. His work with the cable and broadband communications industry was instrumental in helping TVW, the state's public affairs network, gain broad coverage throughout the state.
People were drawn to Ron for his quick smile, his laughter, his sense of humor and his tremendous joy and sincere interest in other's success. You knew you were with someone special when you were with Ron. In turn, Ron loved people and was a great friend to many, serving as a trusted career advisor and a personal mentor for those just starting in Olympia and experienced hands alike - earning him the nickname: "The Ronfather". It was a nickname born of endearment and respect.
Outside Olympia, Ron enjoyed traveling, a good steak, a fine bottle of wine, and a quick drive in his vintage Porsche. Ron was a voracious reader, enjoyed the movies, and was an audiophile with an impressive vinyl record collection. But his favorite hobby was undoubtedly golf. No activity gave him more pleasure -
or inflicted more frustration upon him - than his golf game and playing with his brothers and friends. His passion for golf took him to Monterey, California for an annual week-long golf tournament, playing famous courses like Pebble Beach and Cypress Point with fellow golfers who became lifelong friends over a 30-year timeframe where he was known as the "Mainman".
Ron is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sally, and his brothers, Randy (Retta) Main and Kendall (Lisa) Main, both of Bellevue, Washington. He is also survived by nieces Regan and Anna, and nephews Scott (Preeti), Jackson, and TJ. Ron was predeceased by his parents, James L. and Phyllis K. Main. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life for Ron is
scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at
2:00 p.m. at the Glendale Country
Club, 13440 Main Street, in Bellevue, Washington provided
indoor gatherings of over 50 people
will be allowed by that date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The First Tee of Greater Seattle at www.firstteeseattle.org/donate/
or to the University of Washington Department of Neurological Surgery at https://neurosurgery.uw.edu/donate
or to the Providence Regional Medical Center at https://washington.providence.org/donate
Please sign Ron's online guestbook at www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries