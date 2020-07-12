Ronald O. Soine



Age 80, Ron passed away on June 26, 2020 surrounded by his wife of 58 years and 3 children.



Ron was born in Bellingham, WA, on July 20, 1939, graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1961 and Luther Seminary in 1965. He was an ordained Lutheran pastor and served for 40 years in North Vancouver, BC, Oklahoma and Ballard. He enjoyed travel, photography, spoiling his children and grandchildren, and relaxing at Lake Whatcom.



He is survived by his wife Janice, children Laurie, Jeff (Denise) and Karen Soine, 4 grandchildren, a sister and brother. Memorial gifts may be made to Edmonds Lutheran Church, Soine Memorial - China Mission.



