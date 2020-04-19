|
Ronald R. Heinke
Ronald R. Heinke passed away after a years-long battle with cancer April 8, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born December 31, 1935 in Everett, Washington and moved with his family to Aberdeen in 1944. In 1954, he graduated from Weatherwax High School, continuing on to the University of Washington pledging Alpha Delta Phi, graduating with a B.S. in Civil Engineering with honors cum laude in 1958, and an M.S. in 1959. In 1957, Ron married his partner for life, Kathryn Logue and they lived together 63 years in the Greater Seattle Area.
Ron joined Rick Harbert to form RH2 Engineering in 1980, where he enjoyed working with an outstanding group of engineers. In his pastime, Ron stayed involved within his community as a charter member and President of Sahalee Country Club in 1978, Construction Chairman of the 1998 PGA tour, and charter member of the Sammamish Presbyterian Church.
Ron is survived by his wife Kay, two daughters Kathryn and Kristin (Kyle), sister Arlene and four grandchildren Taylor, Daniel, Isabella and Griffin. He will be remembered as a loving father, husband and friend. The Heinke family wants to thank Dr. Daniel Moore at SCCA, and the staff at Emerald Heights and Mission Healthcare for their loving care and support. A family gathering is planned for this summer.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020