Ronald Reed BurkeWith family at his side, Ron passed away at his home in West Seattle on September 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Ron was born in Bremerton on May 21, 1931 to Leon and Dorothy Burke. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Constance (Wallbom) Burke, his daughter Carolyn Hoppe-Denend, his son Lawrence (Larry) Burke, as well as 6 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren.