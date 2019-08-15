|
Ronald Reid Mitchell
October 23 1934 ~ July 13, 2019
Ron left us July 13, 2019 surrounded by love and family, the result of a stroke. Born October 23, 1934 to Tom and Margaret Mitchell in Vancouver, B.C. His life was dramatically altered when at the age of eight he lost his hearing due to illness. He attended a Vancouver school for the deaf after which he attended Vancouver's Britannia High School and then the University of British Columbia where he earned an undergraduate degree and then a masters in Engineering Physics. His first job in the United States was with General Motors in Kokomo, Indiana. He then became a Principal Engineer with the Boeing Company in 1966, where he received many awards for his work and volunteering as well as patents. Ron retired in 2000. He became a United States citizen in 1983.
Ron spent many years working with the local deaf community in Seattle as a member and leader. Family and friends were his focus in life and he enjoyed traveling
the world with his wife Helen.
Ron is survived by his wife Helen of 27 years, his children Todd Mitchell (Janice) and Sean Mitchell (Vivien), brother Marvin Mitchell and sister in-law Dianne, step-children JoEllen O'Reilly (Dennis), Robin Ludlam (Will), Scott Clampett and grandchildren Cody Rogers, Marshall Mitchell and Mason Mitchell, step grandchildren Ethan Ludlam, Tatum Ludlam, Eliza Ludlam, Maddie O'Reilly and Declan O'Reilly.
A private interment, after which a Celebration of Life took place at Salty's on Alki on August 9, 2019.
The family would like to thank Valley Medical Center for their care of Ron in his last days.
Remembrances can be made to the Hearing, Speech and Deaf Center (HSDC) of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019