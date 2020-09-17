Ronald Stuart Fullerton



March 1, 1942 ~ September 4, 2020



Ron passed away September 4, 2020 at 78 years of age, after a 4 year battle with cancer. Ron spent many years growing up in the Ballard area, eventually marrying his high school sweetheart Sharon O'Connor for 27 years, and having 3 children and 6 grandchildren- Tyler (Dominika) Monique Nicole Danielle, Todd (Zoila) Macarena, Troy (Gwendolyn) Faith and Shaynah. After getting divorced, many years later Ron married Lorna Louise Brown on July 18, 2000 and they were very happily married for 20 years.



Ron was a ball of energy, and always a great friend. Never was there a favor too big to help a friend or family member out. Ron was a Christian which was the most important thing in his life, and he was the most awesome husband, father and grandfather anyone could ever have, always a pillar of strength and the "ROCK" the family could lean on.



HE WILL BE MISSED!



WE LOVE HIM SOOOOO MUCH!



There will be a celebration of his life get together for friends and family on September 27, 2020 from 3-6pm. Call us for details



