Ronnie Eugene Cavins

Ronnie Eugene Cavins Obituary
Ronnie Eugene Cavins

Ronnie was born on January 25, 1946 in Elkhorn City, Kentucky and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Renton, WA. He was drafted by the US Army in 1967 and was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Linda; sons Mark (Jackie) and Shaun (Elise), both of Renton; grandsons Logan, Riley, Luke, Dylan, and Jason; siblings Betty, Bonnie, Joan, Rachel, Charlie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby; father, Henry; and sister Cora Sue. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043

To read the full obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/renton-wa/ronnie-cavins-8736806
Published in The Seattle Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019
