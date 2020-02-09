|
Rosalie Ann Smith
Rosalie Ann Smith of Kenmore, WA passed away peacefully at home January 3, 2020 with her loved ones around her after a long hard fight with cancer. Born April 25, 1938 in Laurium, MI to Ernest and Ella Niemonen. She spent most of her young life on Lower Queen Anne and graduated from Queen Anne High School.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Oliver and her 3 children, Amanda, Corey and Alicia; grandchildren; greatgrandchildren; and sisters, Verna Hildebrand and Ella Hawkins.
Rosie worked at Claire's Pantry in Lake City for 35 years before her retirement. She had many interests and enjoyed going to the casino to play slots. She read her paper, did crosswords and played solitaire every morning. She volunteered at the library, liked Tai Chi, camping, going to the ocean and walking on the beach. Most of all she loved spending quality time with her family and friends.
Rosie, you are dearly missed and the world seems empty without you in it. Rest in peace. We love you so very much.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020