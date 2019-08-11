|
|
Rosalie Marie Hopper
Rosalie Hopper died peacefully on July 25, 2019, in Seattle, after a brief illness. Her passing was 3 years to the day after her beloved husband of 62 years, Jim Hopper.
Rosalie was born to Leo A. and Marcella McGavick in Tacoma, WA. on June 24, 1933. She grew up in North Tacoma in a house with 5 bathrooms and views of "her" Mt. Rainer. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1951. After high school she attended Seattle University where she met her future husband, Jim on the steps of the L.A. building. Jim and Rosalie were married on October 2, 1954 at St. Patrick's church in Tacoma.
Immediately after marriage, Rosalie and Jim moved to the east coast to fulfill Jim's duties in the US Army as a lieutenant. Their first child Kathleen was born in 1955 at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD. In 1956 they moved back to Seattle and eventually settled on Capitol Hill where Rosalie became a full time Mom to 5 children. After the kids grew up she was a real estate agent for about 20 years. Her hobbies included gardening, upholstery, skiing, and she was a skilled seamstress. One of her all time favorite things to do was to pick fresh crab while enjoying the evening views from her beach house on Hood canal.
Rosalie will be missed by her children, Kathy Peters (Andy) -
Bainbridge Island, Jim - Seattle, Tim (Liza) - Oakland, CA, Maureen Pressley (Peter) -
Ketchum, ID, and Andy Hopper (Janelle) - Bothell;
her 2 grandchildren, Sam Hopper and Penelope Hopper; step- grandchildren, Emily and A.J. Peters; her sister, Tish Toomey (Pete); and sister-in-law, Madeline Lavery. She also leaves behind many cherished nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Jim and her brother, Leo J McGavick.
Remembrances may be made to the St. Francis House
169 12th Ave, Seattle 98122
A Funeral Mass will be held
Friday, August 16th at 11 AM at
St. Joseph Catholic Church
732 18th Ave E, Seattle 98112
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019