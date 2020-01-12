Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie OConnor Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie OConnor Stevenson Obituary
Rosalie O'Connor Stevenson

Rosalie O'Connor Stevenson, age 83, of Maple Valley, Washington, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. Rosalie was born February 5, 1936 in Norfolk, Virginia, and moved with her family to Renton, Washington as a young girl. She grew up in

Renton and graduated from Renton High School. Rosalie married Stanley Stevenson, a Seattle Firefighter, and together they raised five daughters. She enjoyed traveling, music, friends, and her church and church family. The greatest joy of both Rose and Stan's life was spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rosalie is survived by her daughters Jeanne Lagerquist (Jim), Laurie Weinkauf (Bernie), Sue Stevenson (Ken), Linda Colburn (Chuck), and Kathy Robinson (Dave), as well as 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, and two great grandsons, Oskar and Nolan.

A memorial service will be held

at Kent United Methodist Church

on Saturday, January 25th

at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Sign Rosalie's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -