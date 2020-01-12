|
|
Rosalie O'Connor Stevenson
Rosalie O'Connor Stevenson, age 83, of Maple Valley, Washington, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. Rosalie was born February 5, 1936 in Norfolk, Virginia, and moved with her family to Renton, Washington as a young girl. She grew up in
Renton and graduated from Renton High School. Rosalie married Stanley Stevenson, a Seattle Firefighter, and together they raised five daughters. She enjoyed traveling, music, friends, and her church and church family. The greatest joy of both Rose and Stan's life was spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosalie is survived by her daughters Jeanne Lagerquist (Jim), Laurie Weinkauf (Bernie), Sue Stevenson (Ken), Linda Colburn (Chuck), and Kathy Robinson (Dave), as well as 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, and two great grandsons, Oskar and Nolan.
A memorial service will be held
at Kent United Methodist Church
on Saturday, January 25th
at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Sign Rosalie's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020