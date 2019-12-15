|
Rosanne H. Nelson
Rosanne passed away peacefully in her sleep at Swedish Hospital in Seattle on December 11, 2019,
at the age of 94. Rosanne was born on June 25, 1925, in Bellevue, Washington.
Throughout her childhood, Rosanne's stepfather was employed as a road construction engineer for the Seattle highway department, and the family frequently moved to be closer to his worksites. This resulted in Rosanne changing schools nearly every year, once attending three different schools in a single year. This lifestyle made it difficult to maintain friendships. Her one constant companion during this period was a beloved Labrador named Ivanhoe, who cultivated a deep love of animals that she maintained throughout her life. During the Great Depression of the 1930s and World War II during the 1940s, times were hard for Rosanne's family, made even more challenging by her natural father's early death. Her resourceful mother, Tilly, did whatever was necessary to support her children, including starting a diner, launching a drive-in hamburger stand, and managing several small hotels in downtown Seattle. As teenagers, Rosanne and her brother Jack served as cooks, waitstaff, and night clerks, doing school homework during their breaks. With a working single mother and immense responsibility at an early age, Rosanne had to "raise herself," developing a fierce sense of independence and self-sufficiency in the process.
In the early 1950s, Rosanne met and married her husband Harold, and together they raised two children, Steven and Susanne. In 1955 they built the family home on Island Drive, where Rosanne lived for 64 years until three days before her death. She loved animals of all kinds, and the house was continually filled with a menagerie of pets, including Great Danes, German Shepards, Springer Spaniels, multiple generations of cats, parakeets, goldfish, and a turtle that grew so large it eventually ended up at Woodland Park Zoo. Over the years, Rosanne took great joy in competing with her various dogs in Seattle area obedience competitions. For over two decades, Rosanne earned many trophies as a league bowler and loved walking, swimming, boating, and bicycling. She was an adept seamstress and often created matching outfits for the whole family, which resulted in some hilarious family photos! Rosanne was preceded in death by her husband Harold Nelson, brother Jack Stevens, mother Mathilda "Tilly" MacGilvery, father Matthew James Stevens, and stepfather Elmer "Mac" MacGilvery. Rosanne is survived by her daughter Susanne Nelson, son Steven Nelson, son-in-law Randy Pickett, daughter-in-law Nancy Seamount, grandchildren Angela Thomson, Russell Nelson, Leanna Washington, Alex Nelson, Haley Nelson, and Rose Seamount and multiple great-grandchildren. Rosanne had a strong sense of social responsibility and supported numerous charitable organizations with annual donations.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest considering a donation to the Humane Society, ASPCA, the Seattle Men's Choir, or another that reflects your thoughts of Rosanne.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019