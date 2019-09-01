|
|
Rosario (Rose) Abarquez Lindberg
Rose Lindberg died peacefully in her home in Seattle on August 24, 2019. She was 93.
Rose was born on October 3, 1925 in Davao, Mindanao, Philippines, to the late Lucio Abarquez Cortez and Guillerma Abarquez. She was the youngest of three children. Her brothers, Loreto Cortez and Amario Cortez, preceded her in death.
Her hopes for a career in medicine ended when the Philippines was occupied by Japan in World War II. She survived the occupation, including surviving after her ship was torpedoed and sunk. During the war she was forced to work for an interpreter for the Japanese which gave her opportunities to pass military information to the Filipino guerilla fighters. At the end of the war, she worked as a Japanese interpreter for the Americans in Manila.
Two decades of travel began when she was sent to Tokyo from the Philippines in 1947 with General MacArthur's staff after World War II as a Japanese interpreter and crime laboratory technician for the war crimes trials in Japan. She was one of the interpreters for the trial of Hideki Tojo, wartime prime minister of Japan.
While in Tokyo, she married the late Joseph W. Jimenez, then a sergeant in the U.S. Army, in 1948 and traveled three months later to the U.S. arriving at Seattle in December and became a naturalized citizen.
Her worldwide traveling as an Army wife continued until 1965 when she returned to Seattle after her divorce from Joe Jimenez. She continued traveling around the world for tours and vacations until her fifth husband, Sune Lindberg, died in 2010.
During her traveling and marriages, she had her own insurance agency before becoming a travel agent, a career she enjoyed for many years.
She was a member of Christ The King parish, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 4 and the Ballard Elks Emblem Club. She was also member of Toastmasters International, earning the designation of Able Toastmaster.
After her long and rewarding life journey, she is now reunited with her family. She is survived by her son, Joseph S. Jimenez; daughter, Erlinda Jimenez; grand-daughter, Jolene Crancer; nephews, Loury Cortez and Peter Cortez; nieces, Patricia Jarram and Juanita Felton; a large and loving extended Filipino family and many wonderful friends.
Funeral services, followed by a
reception, will be held at 10:00 AM
Saturday, September 7, 2019 at
Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, Washington.
The service will be officiated by the Rev. Reynaldo Yu of the Archdiocese of Seattle.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Emy Stevens and Marietta Morales, her loving companions and caregivers at the end of her journey; for the wonderful care, comfort and compassion given by the hospice care givers of Kaiser Permanente Washington; and to her friends and the staff at Merrill Gardens Ballard.
