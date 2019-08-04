|
|
Rose Evelyn (Crossen) Raymaker
October 23, 1922 ~ July 29, 2019
I was born in Hysham, MT. My dad had a sheep ranch Northeast of Ingomar. I graduated in Ingomar and then went to Business College in Billings. After my first job in Beach, ND, I came to Seattle and worked as a typist for the Army Corps of Engineers. After the war I had many jobs in Accounting doing Income Tax and Accounting work.
I married Richard Raymaker February 15, 1969. He passed away December 2, 2015. Preceding me in death are my parents, Mamie and John Crossen; my sister, Sylvia Crossen Pipal and my brother, George Crossen.
Should anyone want to observe my passing, I would like you to do something for yourself that you really like to do. You have all done enough for me while I was alive, and I thank you.
Rose Evelyn Raymaker's family and friends will greatly miss her beautiful strong spirit and big heart.
Private Services will be held.
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019